Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 123,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 305,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,596. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

