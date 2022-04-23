Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 202,000 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the quarter. DT Midstream comprises about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of DT Midstream worth $59,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

NYSE:DTM traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 786,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,961. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.