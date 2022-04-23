Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,456 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up about 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.90% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $129,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $212,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 312,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,123. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

KW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.