Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €670.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($720.43) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($887.10) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($804.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €772.54 ($830.69).

EPA:KER opened at €529.20 ($569.03) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of €582.10 and a 200-day moving average of €642.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

