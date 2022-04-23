Kevin P. Stevenson Sells 10,000 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,526,243.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.36 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.