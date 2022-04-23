Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Shares of KEYS traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.28. 700,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,737. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

