Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 351,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,940. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $771.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,918,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,388,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.