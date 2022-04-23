Klimatas Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 349.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $15,464.99 and approximately $79.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

