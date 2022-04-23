Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Down 4.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

