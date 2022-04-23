Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $57,210.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $57,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after buying an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $10,292,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

