La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

