Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

