Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

