Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEE. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.36. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

