LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €101.95 ($109.62) and last traded at €100.05 ($107.58). Approximately 201,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €99.94 ($107.46).

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($169.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €139.65 ($150.16).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €108.12 and a 200-day moving average of €117.77.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.