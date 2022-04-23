Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Lindsay makes up 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $77,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lindsay by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LNN traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. 56,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

