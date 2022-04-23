Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14). 1,869,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,200,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.54.

About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licenses and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

