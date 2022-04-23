London Stock Exchange Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $29.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($111.89) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,825.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

