Mango Markets 24-Hour Volume Reaches $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.59 or 0.07402763 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.68 or 1.00043480 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

