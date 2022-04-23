Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE MN opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

