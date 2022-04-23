MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $193.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.60 million and the highest is $197.45 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $176.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $751.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.44 million to $786.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $861.16 million, with estimates ranging from $832.68 million to $897.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $6.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.93. 491,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average is $367.08. MarketAxess has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $514.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

