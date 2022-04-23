Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0708

Maro (MARO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $429,886.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

