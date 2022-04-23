Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 334,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,200. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $133.49 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

