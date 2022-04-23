Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 49,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $18,862,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $8,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $6,256,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,728. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. Materion has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.