McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.28. 1,026,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,341. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

