McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.17. 2,643,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,933. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average of $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

