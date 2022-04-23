McGinn Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,300 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,996.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.
Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.68 on Friday, hitting $195.15. 62,357,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,538,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
