McGinn Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.65. 20,745,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,466,898. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

