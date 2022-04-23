MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will announce $471.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $446.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 860,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.