Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.90. Mega Matrix has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Mega Matrix Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp.

