Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $31.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

MTOR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $36.00. 975,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,897. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

