MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 327.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE MET traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

