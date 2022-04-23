Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.14) target price on Metro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.32) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.86) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.10 ($10.86).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.45 ($9.09) on Friday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a fifty-two week high of €12.30 ($13.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and a PE ratio of 76.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.10.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

