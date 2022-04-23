Metronome Price Down 0.5% This Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00006193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and approximately $11,801.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,026,616 coins and its circulating supply is 13,882,042 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

