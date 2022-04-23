Minter Network (BIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,262.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $1,262.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00229734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00184402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00039113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.43 or 0.07402985 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,768,600,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,563,391,233 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.