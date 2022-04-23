Mirrored Apple 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,178.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $186.40 or 0.00468271 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $25,178.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.84 or 0.07410647 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,705.67 or 0.99749351 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 57,851 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

