Mizuho Cuts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $44.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,504,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 273,401 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.