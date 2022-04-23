MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 24,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 27,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

MJ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

