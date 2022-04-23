Monetta Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.33. 3,774,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,816. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -246.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

