Monetta Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $1,005.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,232,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $937.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $982.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

