Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after buying an additional 1,528,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.