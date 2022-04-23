Monetta Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,252,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

PTLO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 436,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,914. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

