Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.
NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $52.34.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
