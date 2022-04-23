Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.