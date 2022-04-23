M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $156,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,547,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,938,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.74. 773,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,305. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

