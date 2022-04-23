Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.90.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.04 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

