Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Plans GBX 12 Dividend

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Murray International Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,038 ($13.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,286 ($16.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,220.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,167.93.
In related news, insider Nicholas Melhuish purchased 939 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.52) per share, for a total transaction of £11,925.30 ($15,515.61). Also, insider David Hardie purchased 59 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £710.36 ($924.23).
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
