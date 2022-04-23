My DeFi Pet Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.92 or 0.07404663 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,804.61 or 1.00050114 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

