Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.69 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $891.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $887.45 million to $904.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $846.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,168,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. The company had a trading volume of 830,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

