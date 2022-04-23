National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.95

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 57572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

