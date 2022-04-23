National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.28. 33,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 12,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

